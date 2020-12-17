Yuletide: Lagos holds farmers’ fair, offers bag of rice for N20,000

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to hold the annual edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Appreciation Day, on Sunday, December 20, 2020, aimed at presenting farm produce at affordable prizes to the masses.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this on Thursday, explained that the Fair would enable residents to shop for all farm produce straight from the farm at farm gate prices as well as buy rice at N20,000 per 50Kg bag, a result of the intervention of the State government in collaboration with the Federal and Kebbi state Governments.

The commissioner had told newsmen on Monday that about 100,000 bags of 50kg of rice were being expected to be sold to residents during the festive period for N20,000 per bag.

Olusanya noted that the Fair which would take place at the Ndubusi Kanu Park in Alausa, Ikeja would further help to upgrade the agricultural supply chain by connecting all the agricultural value chains with their markets.

Olusanya stated that the Farmers’ Fair would be a platform for the best of the city’s producers to meet with consumers and end-users using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well organised high-quality market to meet the consumers’ increasing demand for farm produce.

“On Sunday, 20th December 2020, the State will be hosting the Christmas edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair where Lagosians can shop for their fresh farm produce at affordable prices.

“The event which will hold at the Ndubusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja will also include a short ceremony to appreciate our farmers who have done everything in their power to ensure that we did not negatively feel the impacts of the coronavirus on our food supplies.

“It will also be a platform for the best of the city’s producers to meet with consumers and end-users using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well organised high-quality market to meet the consumers’ increasing demand for farm produce,” Olusanya stated.

She added that the objectives of the market are to connect producers and make shopping entertaining; to make products accessible and affordable to consumers; to preserve the nutritional value of farm produce and to promote the “farm to fork” concept of the input and output policy of the State Government.

Olusanya noted that farmers in the state lack direct access to markets, a situation that has led to them selling their produce to middlemen at rather ridiculous farm gate prices stressing that the fair would eradicate the middlemen.

“Farmers in the State lack direct access to markets and this led to the selling of their produce to middlemen at ridiculous farm gate prices. Farmers that are able to penetrate the market find it difficult to break through cartels by the market associations. Therefore, they are forced to sell at the association’s dictated prices. These challenges have restricted many of the farmers to subsistent production,” Olusanya asserted.

She explained that the Eko City Farmers’ Fair is intended to increase the productivity of farmers as well as create an avenue for inclusive business where farmers make more profit since they are selling directly to consumers.

Kindly Share This Story: