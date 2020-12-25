Kindly Share This Story:

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decried high level of speed and COVID-19 violations by motorists across the country during the yuletide.

Zonal Commanding Officer RS9, Enugu, Mr Owoimaha Odoma disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Owerri.

He said the issue became worrisome as over speeding often led to road crashes, while violation of COVID-19 protocol by motorists could also escalate the dreaded virus in various communities.

Udoma, who is the zonal inspection head on FRSC ‘Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Violation’, warned motorists against over speeding.

“We embarked on road monitoring in the states under the zone and we have observed that violations of speed and COVID-19 guidelines were the major challenges on the road during this period.

“We started this road inspection on December 12; we will conclude it on January 15. We are calling on road users to maintain all the road traffic rules including COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

He urged leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure that their members observed stipulated guidelines of boarding passengers.

“COVID-19 is real and it is our duty to help government enforce compliance and that is why I have been on the road to monitor movement of vehicles.

“Accident rate has reduced drastically in the zone due to the visibility of officials of FRSC on the road; we have also recorded some successes since we began the ‘Operation Zero Tolerance”.

Udoma, while commending Sector Commanders under the zone for showing capacity during the period of yuletide, also warned against night journeys.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: