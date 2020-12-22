Breaking News
Translate

Yuletide: DPR assures of stable fuel supply, cautions marketers

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FG has assured that fuel will soon sell at a cheaper price.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known...

By Michael Eboh

 

Nigeria’s petroleum industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, assured of petroleum products’ availability and stable fuel supply in the country during the period of the yuletide.

In a statement in Abuja, the DPR also cautioned oil marketers against engaging in sharp practices that are capable of distorting product supply.

The DPR stated that there are sufficient petroleum products nationwide, while it also advised petroleum products, marketers, against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity of the commodity.

READ ALSO:One dies, others injured as customs, smugglers clash in Ogun

The apex petroleum industry regulator promised to intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with the quality, quantity, and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate. 

It also advised consumers to report any infraction, such as under dispensing of petroleum products at any filling station to any DPR office nationwide. 

The DPR restated its commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products especially at this season of harmattan.

It further assured Nigerians that it would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. 

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!