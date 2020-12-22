Yuletide: DPR assures of stable fuel supply, cautions marketers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Nigeria’s petroleum industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, assured of petroleum products’ availability and stable fuel supply in the country during the period of the yuletide.

In a statement in Abuja, the DPR also cautioned oil marketers against engaging in sharp practices that are capable of distorting product supply.

The DPR stated that there are sufficient petroleum products nationwide, while it also advised petroleum products, marketers, against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity of the commodity.

The apex petroleum industry regulator promised to intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with the quality, quantity, and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

It also advised consumers to report any infraction, such as under dispensing of petroleum products at any filling station to any DPR office nationwide.

The DPR restated its commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products especially at this season of harmattan.

It further assured Nigerians that it would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

