Yuletide: Clergy tasks youths on good moral virtues

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Young people have been admonished to cultivate and emulate the virtues of selflessness as exhibited by Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The President of the Yenagoa Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Akekere Jonah, gave the advice yesterday while addressing pupils and students of Unitel Academy, in Yenagoa the State capital, during a Christmas programme organised by the Church tagged “Light the World.”

Jonah, who reminded the youths that Christ was once a child like them, pointed out that during the Saviour’s sojourn on earth, he exhibited humility, love, and selflessness, which ought to be emulated by all.

Represented by his Second Counsellor, Ofem Arong, the clergy described Christmas as a time to portray the attributes and virtues of Jesus Christ by rendering selfless services to humanity just as Christ did.

He said:” In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, December is set aside for what we called “Light the World,” which is a series of activities that portray the image of Christ to the world.

“Our saviour Jesus Christ was not selfish as he came to the world to serve mankind until his death, and even after his death and resurrection, he still served, and that is what we are trying to portray.

ALSO READ: Governor Emmanuel reiterates commitment to development of MSMEs in Akwa Ibom

In the month of December, for twenty-five days, we as members of the Church, are in service to humanity and that is why we are in this school today.”

The Proprietress of Unitel Academy, Mrs Roseline Tarinyo, in her remarks, expressed appreciation to Church of Jesus Christ, for choosing the school for the programme, adding that the students have been blessed and imparted by the teachings and gifts, and urges the Church not to relent in touching the lives of people in different ways.

The programme was attended by community leaders, and other dignitaries and also witnessed the presentation of Christmas gifts to students and the school authorities by the Church.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: