Yuletide: AEDC assures of steady electricity supply

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has assured customers within its franchise area of steady power supply during the yuletide season.

In furtherance of this, a special rapid response team has been set up to reinforce and strengthen the existing structure, so as to enable them to respond to customers’ complaints speedily.

Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, GM Corporate Communications, AEDC said in a statement yesterday that the company recognises the fact that as a composite demand during the yuletide season, electricity consumption is expected to increase during the yuletide season, hence it has set up a rapid response team.

“We recognise the fact that the demand for electricity always increase during the festive season just as customers have zero tolerance for interruptions as always. That is why we have set up the special rapid response team that will respond to complaints quickly in order to clear whatever fault is reported.”

While wishing customers a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, AEDC urged them to adhere strictly to the safety protocols associated with the use of electricity and resist the urge to resort to unlawful use of electricity.

According to AEDC, the payment for electricity by customers is as critical to the survival of the Company as the safe use of the commodity by the customers.

“Just as we are committed to an uninterrupted power supply, customers too must be committed to a tradition of paying for the electricity they consume as this is a critical survival determinant for the industry.

AEDC will however not hesitate to disconnect customers that fail to settle their electricity bill accurately and at the appropriate time”.

On the issue of the national mass metering, AEDC said in the statement that the program is progressing steadily within its franchise.

The Company reiterated its readiness to meter all customers who currently do not have a meter or whose meters are malfunctioning within its franchise area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

