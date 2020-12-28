Youths in Nasarawa demands FG, State, LG to end unemployment

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Youtths in Nasarawa state Monday called on government at all levels in the country to come up with a more pragmatic and achievable ways of ending unemployment amongst youth and other employable Nigerians.

Beneficiaries of Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme in Nasarawa State made the demand during the commencement of training of 250 graduates in various skills in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to them, they was need for government at all levels to take decisive steps towards ending unemployment among youths in the country in order to also clean the country of youths restiveness, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities bedeviling the nation.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Suwaiba Ayitonu said participating in the scheme had given her hope of earning a living after graduation for over ten years without a job.

“The country is being bedeviled by all forms of criminality, killings because government at all levels have not gotten it right in the area of job creation, well meaning individuals and groups have also refused to channel their resources for the development of the youths to check restiveness”.

Another beneficiary of the programme, Muhammad Osolafia who said he is into photography commended the initiators of the Empowerment Programme, ‘the Agwatashi Unity Forum’ for investing their resources to explore the potentials of the youths.

Spokesperson of the Skills Acquisition Scheme, Agwatashi Unity Forum, Alhaji Saidu Ogbole said over 150 million Naira had been earmarked for the Programme.

According to Ogbole, the objective of the forum was to engage more youths in meaningful ventures rather than being used by politicians as use and dump, agents of destruction and other anti social vices for their selfish interest.

Agwatashi Unity Forum, a non political and nonprofit making organization is funded by the members who are mostly working class Alago sons and daughters of the community.

It would be recalled that the group had last year December embarked on a medical outreach including surgeries on over 1000 beneficiaries in Agwatashi and surrounding communities.

