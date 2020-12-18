Young Jachinma Ann Umeh wins Miss Blessed Heights Academy

Kindly Share This Story:

…..says I want to be a model for Christ

Nine year-old Miss Jachinma Ann Umeh has on Friday emerged winner of the 2020 Modelling/Beauty contest of the Blessed Heights Academy in Lusada-Igbesa Ogun State.

Jachinma, daughter of Lagos Lawyer and Legal writer, Barr (Mrs) Sandra Umeh of the News Agency of Nigeria said that she developed a flare for modelling at the age of 5 years, adding that she would love to take modeling to a different level in the society.

Jachinma said “I would love to be a model for Christ,”

She was announced 2020 winner and Beauty Queen of the Blessed Heights School during the School’s end of the term Ceremony, in a keen contest after flawing two other contestants.

Miss Jachinma who in 2018 had also won a beauty contest to emerge little Miss Mercyfilled, said on Friday that all good things comes from God almighty, adding that she will in turn love to serve and reverence God with her crown as beauty queen.

Jachinma who also cleared her examination with 16 parallel distinctions said that she has never been distracted in her academics inspite of all the wins, adding that she hopes to become a successful professional in her area of discipline which she prefers to keep personal at the moment.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Blessed Heights Mr Celestine Ezeh underscored the need for quality education for children and urged all parents to see education as an indispensable legacy and tool for advancement in our modern world.

He urged parents and guardians, to eschew all forms of indifference in matters bordering on educational pursuits of their wards, and adopt measures to enable their children champion the course of quality learning.

During the term’s celebration, members of the school’s JET Science club also amazed the audience through their scientific preparation of the local palm wine through a scientific process of fermentation.

The students had demonstrated before the large audience , the various steps as well as basic ingredients for the palm wine and a step by step approach in achieving the results.

Blessed Heights Academy was founded on May 28, 2006 and has offices in both Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

