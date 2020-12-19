Yobo, Dosu support Footie Moments with Nabila

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinasa Afigbo

Celebrated Super Eagles stars, Yobo and Dosu came out on Saturday, 5th Dec to support the official kick-off of Nabillionare Luxury and Footie Moments by Nabila. An entertaining football show hosted by Nabila Fash, wife of the Musical Taliban, Oritse Femi. Speaking with the press, Dosu attests to Nabila’s handiworks on social media and believes that her show is on the right path to impacting Nigerian football and its history.

The football show first started in 2019 and is up to endow our screens with a different taste of football entertainment. Speaking with the Host, Nabila she said, Footie Moments with Nabila is an exciting football show where she talks about football in the most fascinating way. It has four segments: the ‘Where are they now’, where she talks about and interviews past legends of football, “a lot of times we stop hearing about these legends and we do not know what they’ve been up to.

So I’m trying to bring them back into our memories.” There’s the ‘Talent Discovery segment’ which she’s passionate about. “I go into the slumps to look for football talents and showcase them to the world. The reason I’m into this is because, I love football. It’s crazy, I know,” she laughs, “you can imagine a woman like me who should be loving fashion or other related things has a deep passion for football. I have had this interest in football for a long time. So why not convert the passion into money? I asked myself one day, and that was how I started this show.”

In last season of ‘Footie Moments with Nabila’ a young from Delta state, John Okorie, was identified in a slump in Victoria Island. After he displayed on the show, scouts reached out to him and he was taken to Turkey for trials. “Okorie is back from the trails. We are all proud of him, as he performed very well” she said, “I recently picked up a new boy from a slump in Ajegunle, I brought him into my home, registered him in a private school here in Lekki.”

The venue for the ground opening was held at the Nabillionare showroom studio which was also being launched the same day at 17 John-VIC Igboanugo Street Lekki phase 1 Lagos.

The event started around 2 pm, with photo sections on the green carpet, with the host, Nabila and the award-winning actress Toyin Abraham present. Glides of hip-hop sound from the DJ added to the animated atmosphere that had filled our eyes with polished faces and bright attires.

The air smelt of rich species from the food, and scented latex from the balloons and ribbons used to decorate the patio where we all interacted with one another, before we launched into the Nabillionare Luxury building.

Soon Yobo was handed a giant fancy-scissors, after a brief prayer he cut the ribbon that had prevented the guests from entering and inaugurated us into the Nabillionare Luxury and footie moment studio. The Nabillionare luxury is a showroom of Original football jerseys signed by any of your favourite football figure with customized athletic outfits of all kinds designed by Nabila herself.

The Footie moments studio is a section in the building with striking graffiti on the wall where Nabila would be hosting her indoor programs.

Fielding questions from journalists after the event, Mr Uche Dominic, a well-known TV content producer, who had directed the season one of the show that was earlier aired on pop central TV, asserts that season two would more exciting than the last season. “It would be showing on popular television channels on DSTV.”

He urges brands and lovers of football to see the instinctive potentials of this show and tap into it, as football happens to be one of the top programs which unite and as well attract viewers.

The event came to its climax with auction sales of original signed football jerseys by Yobo and Ighalo. Among other celebrities present were husband of host, Oritse Femi Ini Edo and Caroline Danjuma.

