Yiaga Africa picks holes in last Saturday’s Bye-election

Urges electoral reforms, more deployment of technology in conduct of polls

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

An election observer group, Yiaga Africa, on Monday, said the conduct of the just-concluded legislative bye-elections fell short of expectations, especially in polling units where the political class attempted to manipulate the results.

However, the group, in a statement by its Director of Programs, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the country would do better with the passage of the electoral amendment bill to confer legality on innovations such as electronic accreditation and e-transmission of results.

According to Yiaga Africa, low turnout, commercialization of votes, assault on voting rights recorded in the bye-election underscored the need for the National Assembly to prioritize electoral reforms.

The group stated, “The just-concluded bye-elections into 15 Senatorial and State Constituencies has yet again reignited the need to prioritize electoral reforms to tackle some challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s election especially the need to ensure adequate prosecution of electoral offenders

“We deployed 28 duly trained and accredited Watching the Vote (WTV) roving observers to observe the conduct of the bye-elections.

“While the bye-elections were relatively peaceful, the desperation of political actors escalated with a series of efforts to manipulate the process via all means possible.

“Yiaga Africa’s WTV Data Centre received reports of the kidnapping of INEC officials, destruction of voting materials and snatching of election results to truncate the process. Notably was the Election Day violence observed in Bakura LGA, in Zamfara State.

“Similarly, the hydra-headed menace of vote-buying again reared its ugly head at the just concluded bye-elections in some senatorial and state constituencies.”

So, Mbamalu stated that electoral reforms would strengthen INEC’s independence and ensure a process that inspires citizens confidence.

But she maintained that it would require broad-based support, stakeholder’s collaboration and political will by the political class.

“INEC should continue to review its voting processes to allow voters to cast ballots without interference and intimidation.

“In addition, INEC should develop better

strategies in enforcing physical distancing and adherence to health guidelines during elections.

“Invest more in voter education and mobilization and refrain from vote buying and resorting to violence in elections. Elections should be about the people and debate of policies that will ensure inclusive growth and development.

“Security agents must be proactive in preventing electoral malfeasance like ballot box snatching, harassment and intimidation on election day,” Yiaga Africa stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

