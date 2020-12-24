Yelutide: Vigilante group to deploy six million officers

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria, (VGN) says it has concluded arrangement to deploy no fewer than six million of its officers, to ensure hitch-free celebrations during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Commander General of the Group, Dr Usman. Muhammad Jahun disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen by the Group’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr Nureni Adedoyin.

Jahun explained that the officers who were picked from all the State chapters of the VGN would work hands in gloves with other security operatives.

The VGN Commander General further explained that officers of the group had undergone a week training programme in all the six geo-political zones in the country to prepare them for any eventuality.

Jahun said that the training programme which was carried out in various Police Colleges across the country was also aimed at building and enhancing the capacity of all VGN personnel in readiness for the coming festive periods

He added he had directed all Commanders at various levels within the organisation to work hands in a glove with all constitutionally established security agencies so as to make the festival periods and beyond, crime-free.

“Members of the public are hereby assured of adequate security and safety during and after the festive periods,” Jahun said

