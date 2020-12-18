Breaking News
Translate

World Bank approves $500m loan to support reforms in Uzbekistan

On 5:11 pmIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

World Bank approves $1.5bn loan for NigeriaThe World Bank has authorised a 500 million dollar loan to support Uzbekistan’s economic and social transformation, the international lender said on Friday.

The loan was approved through the Development Policy Operation to help the Uzbek government implement several important reforms to accelerate the country’s transition to an open, competitive, and more inclusive market economy.

These reforms include transforming the previously restrictive local residence permit system into an efficient electronic residency registration process, abolishing the state production targets and mandatory procurement of cotton, Uzbekistan’s main agricultural commodity.

READ ALSO: US blasts WADA proposal to penalize member countries that fail to pay

The reforms also target the banking sector, privatisation of state owned enterprises, local governance and gender issues, as well as the expansion of COVID-19 social assistance and the nationwide launch of the government’s new Unified Social Registry system.

The World Bank has played an important role in supporting the country’s implementation of the 2017-2021 Development Strategy, the bank said.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been carrying out a series of economic reforms since he came to power in 2016.  (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!