Women in Tech: WITIN inducts 16-advisory board members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Women in technology in Nigeria, WITIN, has announced it’s Advisory Board members to over see the affairs of the association from 2020-2022.

Founder of the group, Omoekpen Alade, who made the announcement said the 16-board members who were inducted virtually comprises of 14 women and two men who are passionate about deepening technology innovations in their various fields.

Among the men and women that made up the board include:

*The Executive Director Operations for a production company working with children in the arts and digital space, NorMacCee Productions, Mrs. Gloria Anozie-Young.

She’s an actor for over 30years and also produces and presents radio interactive programmes.

*Also, a civil servant and a certified information technology, IT, Rakiya Mohammed. She is a Chief Information Security Officer, CCISO, certified Enterprise and Solutions Architect, certified Information Systems Auditor, CISA, and a chartered accountant, I CAN. She has worked in various environment spanning telecommunications and technology with over 25 years experience among others.

*Ulrika Sultan, a PhD student at Linkopings University, Sweden, researching girls’ interests in technology.

She has published books and research on the topic. She has a background as a technology teacher and has been a head of unit of a municipality technological school.

*Chris Uwaje, acclaimed as the pioneer of the National Information technology policy for Nigeria, 2000-2002 which created the National IT Development Agency, NITDA.

*Mrs. Markie Idowu, currently MD/CEO of Xpress Payments Solutions Ltd.

*Olatomiwa Williams, an award-winning leader with experience spanning two decades in tech solution sales, consulting, support and people management.

*Tiwalade Usman, a PhD (Computer Science) candidate of the America University of Nigeria, Yola.

*Banke Alawaye, a digital transformation specialist and CTO at a Cubed Ltd.

*Mercy Orangi, a software developer.

*Tim Akinbo, a software developer and entrepreneur with over 15years experience.

*Aderonke Adeyegbe, the MD of Comercio Cloud Computing.

*Prof. Virginia Ejiofor, a lecturer in the department of Computer Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambara.

*Prof. Uche Isiugo- Abanihe, former Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka.

*Chizoba Onuoha, an IT Compliance and Assurance Manager and Data Protection Officer for Shell.

*Foluke Ojelabi, she has been passionate about ending social and economic inequalities for girls and women. She is an epidemologist by training.

*Bunmi Afolabi, one of the pioneers of the IT training and certified in Nigeria having been the first female Microsoft certified professional in 1994.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: