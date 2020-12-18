Women are household pillars, says Umar Farouq

Kindly Share This Story:

*As she flags off Rural Women Cash Grant in Adamawa

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has described rural women as pillars of the family and the bedrock of small businesses which contribute in no small measure to the economy of the nation.

The minister,according to a statement Friday, by her Special Assistant on Media,Nneka Ikem Anibeze,made the remark earlier on Thursday, in Yola,when she launched the Federal Government’s Rural women Cash Grant.

“The Minister who was represented by the Director Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema noted that the program had changed lives of many enterprising rural women who invested the N20,000 grant in their petty businesses with a turnover profit,” the statement said.

READ ALSO Our security challenges will never be the same again, Buhari assures Nigerians

It quoted Farouq further of saying:“Transfer and grants are some of the methods used by the government to empower the poorest members of our communities. Since its introduction in 2016, it has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his support at enabling us to implement this noble programme specifically for women who are the pillars of our households”.

“Umar Farouq noted that 16,988 poor and vulnerable households In Adamawa State have been captured under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, one of the numerous Social Development Programmes with beneficiaries from Gerei, Numan , Hong, Gombi Lamurde, Shelleng, Mubi North, Song, Maiha ,Toungo, Michika and Madagali,” it further read.

“Earlier, the Focal person, Social Investment Programme in the state Mrs Mary Yuwadi stated in her remark that many graduates, undergraduates, micro business owners as well as farmers have benefited from federal government’s various Social Investment Programmes.

“Adamawa women welcome and appreciate this gesture because it is a development to encourage women to start their own businesses and make a living. I see this as an investment stimulant to start a business. Adamawa women are hard working and we assure you that they will make good use of the money”.

“At least, 4,500 rural women in Adamawa state will receive a one-off cash grant of N20,000 each to encourage household financial and asset acquisition and also engage sustainable livelihood.

“Over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory will benefit from the programme,” the statement added.

Kindly Share This Story: