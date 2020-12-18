Stop siege to Seun Kuti’s residence, Ayo Ademiluyi tells Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Foremost human rights activist and legal practitioner, Ayo Ademiluyi, on Friday, called for the immediate withdrawal of the policemen laying siege to the residence of the Afrobeat musician, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, by Lagos State Police Command.

He urged the Inspection-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to as a matter of urgency withdraw the about 30 policemen laying siege to the residence since Friday morning.

He described the action as an infringement on the fundamental human rights of the musician.

According to the activist, failure and neglect on the part of the policemen will only lead to a fresh mass movement on the streets to end the wave of dictatorship once and for all.

He said: “These actions represent a return to the dark days of jackboot dictatorship and would be heavily resisted.”

Seun had finished a programme at a radio station and left for his Friday rehearsal, when the policemen laid siege to his residence and arrested one of his aides.

Armed policemen numbering 30, had invaded the residence of the revolutionary musician, and #EndSARS activist, arresting his aide for unknown reasons.

Ayo, in a statement, said: “I have just been informed at about 6:21pm that men and officers of Lagos State Police Command are still laying siege to the residence of revolutionary Afro-beat musician, Seun Anikulapo Kuti.”

The social media platforms have been awashed with the news that a personal aide of the musician was picked up after a raid on the residence of the musician and leader of the Movement of the People, a socialist political movement founded on the heels of the #EndSARS protests.

Also, the activist said the policemen who arrested Seun’s personal aide did not display any warrant of arrest.

A spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, could not be reached at press time.

