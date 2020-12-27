Win Arc gallery gets new home at Ipaja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

POISED with the need to satisfy the yearnings of many art collectors, lovers and students in the mainland area of Lagos, self-taught artist and director/founder of Win Arc Gallery, Archie Abia, opened a new space on Saturday, December 19, at 75 2nd Avenue, Peace Estate, Baruwa Ipaja.

The gallery, formerly located in Ikeja, has been serving the art community across Nigeria and beyond since it opened for business over 20 years ago is now in its new space with the aim of serving the art lovers better.

The new gallery outlet, which has been quietly put in place in the past few years is already creating art appreciation awareness in its new location.

Apart from its focus on creating new art collectors and sustaining the existing clienteles, Win Arc is also using its gallery to inspire young artists within and outside the Ipaja axis so that art appreciation and skills can spread on the mainland.

“Win Arc Gallery is an all-encompassing art outlet with artworks from across generations. Painting, sculpture and mixed media from all artists are available for collection,” the director/founder of the gallery and artist, Archie Abia stated.

He further stated that the gallery is also available for art exhibitions, particularly for young artists whose works need exposure to a wide audience.

Other programmes he intends to run include summer Art Class/Exhibition, Art Excursion and many more.

