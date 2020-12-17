Wike redeems N171 million pledge to Nigeria Legion for scholarship

Kindly Share This Story:

..Seeks establishment of enduring reward system for war veterans

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has redeemed his pledge of N171 million to the Nigeria Legion meant for scholarship for children of former war veterans.

In a statement in Port Harcourt by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike redeemed the pledge he made earlier at the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

Wike also donated 20 million naira to launch the emblem and enjoined the 23 Local Government Councils in the State to donate One million naira each to support the launch.

Speaking at the event, the governor restated the need for government to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices that they make in keeping Nigeria safe and united.

The governor said officers of the armed forces will be emboldened to continue to put their life at great risk in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria when they know that there is a permanent reward system established to cater for them or their families.

Wike said if not for the solders and other security agencies who put their lives on the line daily to protect the rest of the citizens, perhaps insurgency in some areas of the country will have been worse.

He stated that one of the reasons why some policemen were targeted and killed during the #EndSARS protest, was merely because they prevent crimes in society.

He said: “Soldiers go to war, many of them come back wounded, many of them die in the battlefield. During the civil war, just to keep Nigeria one, people died. So you don’t understand what it takes for someone to volunteer and say that I want to be one of those who will protect our territorial integrity.

“Government must find something to put permanently on ground, so that it will give them that assurance that, yes, indeed it’s worthy to die for the country.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Legion, ACG Justice Chichi, who noted that Nigeria is still immersed in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits and other forms of insurgency, said the security agencies are operationally ready to confront them as a commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria.

He commended the governor for the several supports given to the legion to serve as their major benefactor, and appealed to him to fulfil the pledge of fund for the scholarship scheme meant for children of the war veterans.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: