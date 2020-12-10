Wife stabs husband to death in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A man identified as Hon. Skin Kinikanwo Amadi has allegedly been stabbed to death by his wife in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim, a one-time supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor LGA, was allegedly killed by his wife, Ihuoma Amadi, the biological mother of his (Skin’s)children Wednesday night.

It was gathered that the victim and his wife have been facing family disagreement for over a month, but that the development worsened Wednesday night.

A woman in the family, wife of one of the victim’s brother, who preferred anonymity narrated that Ihuoma, the suspect, had called her own husband around 10pm over the fight that had broken out between them.

She said: Around past 10pm, Ihuoma called my husband that Skin is disturbing her that he (my husband) should come. It was late so my husband was a bit reluctant to leave the house.

“Around 11pm, a man rushed to our house to inform my husband that his brother is seriously bleeding and he needs help. When we got there he was already being taken to the hospital.

“When I asked the woman what happened she said the man broke beer bottle and while they were trying to retrieve it from him the bottle touched him.”

However, brother to the victim, Mr. Clinton Amadi, described the development as shocking, calling on youths of the area for calm.

He said: “The whole thing came to me ask a shock. I was called that my brother has been stabbed. Before I got there he was already in coma.

“He is dead and in the mortuary. He has been having problem with his wife for awhile now. I called the police and they have also come.”

However, at press time, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, but added that he does not have details of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: