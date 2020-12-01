Why we’re partnering JAMB on NSCDC, NIS recruitment — Interior Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Ministry of Interior has explained its decision to partner with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB in the conduct of its forthcoming Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, saying the action would ensure transparency, equity, and justice in the process.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga in a statement on Tuesday said “the collaboration which is aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the Services under the Ministry’s watch is to further give our teeming youths equal opportunity to be employed into the Services is also in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business”.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had recently assured Nigerians that the Ministry will ensure transparency in the recruitment processes into the services.

“To this end, the Ministry has concluded arrangements with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the Nigeria Immigration Service on the 7th of December 2020 while that of the NSCDC is expected to hold 8th December, 2020 in the 36 States of the Federation and the federal capital territory.

“The Ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6 pm on 1st December 2020 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

“Accordingly, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the Website of the Service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: