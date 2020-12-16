Why we’re holding our praise party at Cubana Night Club — CDO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 17, 2020, night-life in Lagos will be experiencing a disruption, as the December edition of ‘The Xpression with CDO’ will take place at one of the city’s most exotic night clubs – Cubana, Victoria Island.

Tagged ‘’D-Disruption’’, the praise party will feature a host of gospel artists including Mike Abdul, Testimony Jaga, Protek Illasheva, Kelar Thrillz, Winter Amadin, Bee Cee Moh among others.

According to the organiser, John Ikeotuonye popularly known as CDO, “The Xpression with CDO” is another creative aspect of his ChurchOutside Initiative and it is designed to reach the unchurched and disenfranchised with the good news of the gospel “The Expression with CDO is a praise party. What we do is that we come to the studio and praise God in a club or party style without religion. It has no form or structure. We get people who are urban gospel artists, people who have no platform, people whose genre of music is yet to find form. We started in June and since then we’ve had testimonies. I have young people who will not ordinarily go to church, saying that they want to be part of the initiative.”

On why the December edition is taking place in a night club, CDO has this to say “It is not by accident, but divine orchestration. It is God’s plan and that is how he wants to reach his people. It is still going to be the same ambience you find in a night club; the only difference is that you will not find the iniquity you see in a night club.”

Continuing, he said “We are bringing an alternative for young people. We are coming for young people who want to live for God, but who are not able to withstand the criticisms of the world. So what they do is that they conform to the ways of the world. They start clubbing and engaging in iniquity. We are bringing God to the club. For every time and season, he raises a generation that will reach out to people and bring them to the kingdom”.

“The Xpression with CDO,” is a monthly studio praise party which kicked off in June this year. “We have a studio where the setup is like the ambience of a club. We invite gospel artistes to sing and dance and we have a praise party, club-style. But what we will be doing from this December is that from every quarter, we will have a loud one,” he revealed.

