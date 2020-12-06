Why we endorse Gov Bello for 2023 presidency — Kogi Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole has said the youthful and energetic nature of governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State makes him the best option to fly the flag of the All Progressive Congress, APC in 2023 Presidential Election.

Speaking with Newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, the speaker said Governor Yahaya Bello has what it takes to become the president or vice president of Nigeria.

He pointed out that in the history of the country, North Central has never produced the Elected President or Vice President of the country, noting that the mission of Governor Yahaya Bello to become the President of the country is possible.

He said in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, the North Central should be consider for the president; as the zone and South East remain the only zones that have not been given opportunity to serve in that capacity, “Governor Yahaya Bello being a vibrant and well articulated individual should be given a chance in line with the desire of Nigerian youths.

“Governor Bello has done well in Kogi State. In the state assembly today, all the members are All Progressive Congress (APC), no opposition. All the three senators representing the state at the National Assembly are members of APC.

All the APC vice chairmen aspirants of the local government councils in the forthcoming local government elections are all women. This is a great achievement by Governor Bello.

“The Kogi State House of Assembly decided to endorse him for the 2023 presidential race because he is capable and also an achiever that can lead the country very well.

“Gov Bello has done well in the area of infrastructural development, education, health, youth empowerment and also in the area of agriculture and that is why the Kogi State House of Assembly endorsed him for 2023 presidential race,” he said.

Prince Kolawole added that they will tour all the states in the country where they will be meeting the assembly members of those states and critical stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress to rally round Governor Yahaya Bello for the 2023 presidential race.

He said the Governor has what it takes to handle the security menace in the country stressing that he possesses the cognate experience and expertise to turn around the situation in the country.

