Why late Nda-Isaiah contested for our Presidential ticket in 2014 — APC

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has regretted the loss of Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, saying the nation has lost an icon who risked all to contest for the APC Presidential ticket in 2014 just so he could execute the patriotic ideals he believed in.

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party disclosed this in a tribute issued Sunday in Abuja and signed on its behalf by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress has received the news of the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah with shock, a heavy heart, and grief. Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals we stood for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.

“In fact, he took the great leap to affirm the ideals he believed in by seeking to be the party’s Presidential flag bearer in our 2014 Presidential primary. He was part of the journey that brought our party to its formation, and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last six years.

“Whenever the party gave tasks to Dr. Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility. This indeed was the classic Sam; a hard worker who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party and his country.

“Mr Nda-Isaiah set industry standards as a media practitioner and publisher. He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the motto of his newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to the country in whatever decision he took, and Nigeria, as a country has been better because of Sam.

“The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions. Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever.

“The Chairman and Members of the Caretaker Committee deeply mourn this great loss and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the media industry”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

