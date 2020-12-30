Why I am grateful to David Mark for my political career – Bauchi governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has attributed part of the success of his political career to the help he got from former Senate President, David Mark during his tenure as head of the National Assembly several years ago.

The governor made the remark on Tuesday in Warji during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of 3 rural roads spread across the state.

He said that David Mark was instrumental to his emergence as former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, recalling that he had no support from his state when the former Senate President helped him to emerge as FCT minister.

Recounting his rise to stardom, the grateful governor said “Mr. Mark made a mark in my life as a senator and minister of the FCT.

“I did not emerge from my state, that is the work of God. But he (David Mark) was instrumental to my becoming a minister.

“And when I was going for a second term, it was David mark who stood his ground and stood behind me and said Bala Mohammed must come back as FCT minister. I have never told anybody this. I have a deep sense of gratitude to him and to God who allowed it to be possible.”

On his part, the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark said his tenure as one of the longest-serving President of the Senate would not have been possible without the support of Bala Mohammed.

Describing Governor Mohammed as a patriotic Nigerian leader whose developmental policies and programmes are well planned to uplift his people, the former Senate President noted that he was able to lead a rancor-free Senate for 8 years because he had committed and patriotic senators like Bala Mohammed.

He further commended the governor for embarking on the construction of roads, particularly in rural areas, which he said, will help to fast track development to rural communities.

The 7.3 billion naira projects include the construction of; Warji-Gwaram road, Bogoro-Lusa road, and the Boi-Tapshin road.

