WHO in contact with UK over new mutated coronavirus strain – official

Consultations between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UK over a new, and more contagious, strain of the coronavirus are underway.

The WHO Representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, gave the indication on Monday.

Last week, the UK government announced that the mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-per cent faster has been actively spreading in London and surrounding areas.

“WHO has been in consultation with the UK since Dec. 14, with scientists who discovered the new variant of the virus.

“It is now recommended that all countries do genetic sequencing so that we know correctly where the virus may be located and how it is spreading,’’ Vujnovic told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The UK government has responded to the spread of the new strain by introducing the highest fourth level of alert in some areas while many countries worldwide have suspended air traffic with the UK.

The variant with the same contagious mutation of the virus has also been detected in several other European countries, Australia and South Africa. (Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

