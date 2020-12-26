WhatsApp voice and video calls coming to desktop PCs

Kindly Share This Story:

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With over two billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook’s namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet.

