What has kept me off scandals for many years – Ijeoma Imoh

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Beautiful actress, Ijeoma Imoh is not known to be quiet in the acting world. But the Arochukwu, Abia State-born actress has managed to stay off controversies as long as you can remember.

When she made her acting debut years back, Imoh was the favourite of many producers and directors, who were dying to feature her in their movies.

Then many were also longing to read bad stories about her. But the actress wouldn’t give her distractors the opportunity to ridicule her, having overwhelmed them with her rare attributes.

For the screen diva, minding her business is what has kept her off scandals over the years. “ I am not a quiet person, but I have learned to be myself. I like to have fun and all that. But scandal has never been in my dictionary,” the actress stressed.

Recall that Imoh who started out as a model once described herself as ‘a free spirited person’, adding that “I have had disciplinarians around me all my life.”

“It was all about being strict. I am a very blunt person. As much as I love life, as much as I love everything good, goodie, when I start to face reality, I face reality. I call a spade, a spade.”

With many popular flicks to her credit, including her debut movie, “Bumper-to-Bumper”, “Shattered Dream”, “Heart of Man” among others, the actress has kept faith with her dream of hitting the top in her chosen career.

The actress has remained undaunted, despite the challenges that come with her chosen profession.

According to her, her dream is to touch the lives of many people in no distant time. Indeed, the beautiful actress months back, precisely in September celebrated her birthday and it was a day of rededicating her life to her maker.

In a post, which she shared on Instagram to announce her birthday, Imoh wrote: “Father in Heaven, I am dedicating this year of my life to being someone that You can be proud of, and as I go about it, I pray that my sacrifices are pleasing to You.” Interestingly, Imoh remains one of the baddest, yet scandal free actresses in Nollywood.

