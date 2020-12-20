We’ve zero-tolerance for cultism, other vices, FCEE Provost warns matriculants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, FCEE, Dr. Pauline Ngozi Ikwuegbu, yesterday warned 1000 students who matriculated into the institution to eschew cultism, examination malpractices and other vices to avoid being rusticated by the Management of the institution.

FCEE, during its 26th matriculation ceremony enrolled 600 students into courses in Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE. The College which is in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, also offered admissions to 400 students in degree programmes.

Addressing the new students at the matriculation arena at Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Ikwuegbu, told the freshers that engaging in vices would distract them from achieving academic excellence. She also enjoined them to make their parents and guardians proud by being studious in order to attain enviable academic heights in the society.

She also said ” You cannot strive for excellence if you are not disciplined. The College is governed by rules and regulations and there are procedures for engaging in various activities. I, therefore, urge you all to carefully read the rules and regulations and follow the procedures accordingly. I assure you that if you do this, your days in the College shall be filled with bliss. All forms of cultism, exam malpractices, use of narcotics and other vices are not tolerated in this institution. Defaulters will be severely dealt with.

“Nevertheless, I would like to remind all matriculants that your primary aim in coming to this College is to go through your chosen academic programme and graduate with flying colours. Enjoy your freedom but use it responsibly.”

The Provost also said that the institution is prepared for the welfare of the students, adding that the Management has embarked on massive construction of new buildings, renovation of old ones and revisiting of abandoned lecture theatres to give them befitting facelifts.

While saying that the institution boasts of committed teaching and non-teaching staff who are dedicated in preparing the students for their bright future, she also added that the College was on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with a bank to be sited in the institution.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Arizechukwu Igwe, while congratulating the new students said that UNN continues to command a leading position in academic excellence globally due to her commitment to impact factor researches.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Education, UNN, Prof. Joshua Umeifekwem, while urging the new students to work hard to earn their degrees from the institution, said the certificates are given to only those who are found worthy in character and learning.

He also said “Any student caught indulging in secret cult activities would be expelled and handed over to the police for prosecution. You must not also involve yourselves in cybercrimes as UNN has zero-tolerance for such illegal activities.”

Some of the fresh students who spoke to Vanguard about their matriculation into the institution expressed happiness and pledged to be law-abiding. Endurance Odo, of Physics Education Department said the admission was a dream come true for her, adding that she would put more efforts in her studies to graduate with excellent grades and make her parents proud.

Other matriculants, including Jennifer Mbachu, of Biology and Integrated Science Education Department, and Henry Iteze, of Igbo Education Department, equally expressed their excitement on their admissions which they said was long-awaited due to the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic. Iteze however, bemoaned the scarcity of water supply in the campus and pleaded with the management to remedy the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

