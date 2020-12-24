West Brom boss, Allardyce labels Arsenal ‘genuine relegation contenders’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye

Former England coach and West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has cautioned Arsenal that their status as a Premier League club is at stake if the Gunners do not turnaround their miserable PL campaign.

Arsenal shockingly find themselves in 15th place on the premier league log, securing 14 points from 14 games played. With their last win in the league being a 1-0 win over Manchester United on November 1

Following a 4-1 Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City on Tuesday, falling to eight defeats 14 league games, Allardyce has admitted that Arsenal have to be considered as genuine relegation rivals, alongside West Brom due to their string of poor results.

Allardyce said: “If they are in the bottom eight at the moment, yes. Absolutely,” Allardyce said when asked whether he believed Arsenal should be seen as potential relegation candidates.

“Getting beaten again [Tuesday] night – even though it is not in the league – as it does with our players, drains the confidence of Arsenal’s players. Of course, it will.

“They will be wondering what’s hit them, they will be wondering why they are down there. They will be wondering what it’s going to take to get out of that position. I know what it takes, I hope I can convince the players to respond to what I say on what it takes to get out of it.

“I hope that we can push at Arsenal when they play us because they have a lack of confidence, and try and beat them or anybody in the bottom eight.”

Arsenal will square off against West Brom on January 2, 2021, a fixture the baggies boss has labelled a relegation six-pointer.

But before then, Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for the boxing day clash, while West Brom faces a daunting trip to face league champions, Liverpool at Anfield, who are on a sixty-six game unbeaten streak at Anfield.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: