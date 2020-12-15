We’re here to deliver exceptional brand experiences – Abayomi Ayoola

Kindly Share This Story:

A leading Nigerian integrated marketing communications expert, Abayomi Ayoola, has promised both local and international brand owners in the country an assured delivery of exceptional brand experiences by his young but highly creative and innovative agency in the coming year and beyond.

While playing host to select brand journalists in his office in Lagos recently to review the activities of his newly established agency, Exposé Marketing Solutions Limited, in the outgoing year, Ayoola disclosed that the coming on board of the agency in this uniquely historic year (2020) was one of the best things that happened to him in his entire professional life, till date; and according to him, it had also turned out to be one of the best things that happened in the integrated marketing communications ecosystem in Nigeria in the year.

According to him, the agency which focuses on three core areas – Experiential, Digital, and PR – had already begun to cause quite a stir among brands and competing agencies because of its world class ideation and precise execution credentials.

In his words, “We have been in operation for barely a year and we have already started making a buzz on the marketing scene”, adding that already, “Exposé has several big-name brands like Redbull, Dulux, VorianCorelli, MarathonBet, Rite Foods and LiveScore on its ever-growing clientele.

By this development, the agency boss said matter-of-factly that the company is already fulfilling his longtime dream of transforming the face of Marketing in Nigeria by helping brands craft and tell their stories to the world, while also creating memorable experiences for their customers.

Said he, “Exposé will put Nigerian brands on the map by working with them to attract the type of recognition and traction that they deserve”, adding, “The agency aims at becoming an industry leader in providing sales and marketing solutions through informative technology and human interaction by creating consumer experience platforms for clients”.

He was very confident to declare that “The next year will surely be bigger and better as our plans go in full gear”.

It is on record that Abayomi Ayoola has garnered over 12 years of cumulative experience in several industries including; Media & Entertainment, Banking, Logistics and Experiential Marketing. Before floating Exposé, he had successfully developed plans and executed consumer projects for Pernod Ricard Nigeria (the markers of Martell, Absolut Vodka, Chivas and more), Diageo, Huawei Technologies Ltd, Airtel Nigeria, AB InBev, Reckitt Benkiser, World Bank, Procter & Gamble, British American Tobacco, and more.

Abayomi was the founding managing director at Grey Cottage Nigeria where he spearheaded experience-driven executions for Amstel Malta, Heineken, Goldberg, Clorets, TomTom, Johnson and Johnson’s Savlon and Johnson baby products, DSTv and a host of others.

His agency, Exposé is an Integrated Marketing, Communications and Events management entity, with the mission to change the activation landscape through innovation, creativity and consistency. The agency focuses on creating quality brand experiences through cutting-edge innovations by leveraging committed vendors and a vastly experienced and exposed team.

