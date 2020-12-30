We won't play second fiddle to any ethnic group, Ndokwa vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon— ASABA

THE people of Ndokwa, on the platform of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, have vowed not to play second fiddle in the committee of ethnic nationalities in the country.

Chairman of NNU Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ogaranya Tabowei, who stated this during the 2020 General Assembly of the union, stressed the need for the people of Ndokwa nation to love their neighbour as themselves, which according to him, was the “greatest tenet of Christendom”.

Tabowei said: “I see a new NNU, where we shall not play a second fiddle and remain second class citizens of Delta and Nigeria; where we shall share the meat before embarking on the hunting for the animal and our choice being given to us unlike now that an insignificant portion is thrown at us.

“I see a new NNU where we shall fight for our oil quantum production and we shall be recognised as having the greatest gas reserve in West Africa.”

ALSO READ:

In her keynote address, Professor Mabel Osakwe of Delta State University, Abraka, said: “To promote Ndokwa identity— language, culture, the dignity of character, love and brotherhood— act as a development catalyst for developing Ndokwa physical environment, economy, and education; and fight against our people’s contemptuous neglect, maginalisation and under-representation.

“This will garner reward for our long-standing peaceful and civil disposition as we correct the stigma of being labelled ‘cowardly’;

“To actualise our rights and privileges as the oil producer of Delta North and shake off the superficial linguistic bond used as a mask for cheating and keeping Ndokwa in linguistic bondage, and to reposition and reorganize Ndokwa Political house.

“As an oil-producing area, we expect to enjoy a just and equitable measure of the resources from our land.

“That is the cry all over the Niger-Delta, and that is also our cry. This assertion was immediately followed by tables revealing facts about how badly Ndokwa fared under the assimilationist arrangement in Delta North.

“We have been driven to the end of our tethers. The days of our underdog status are over and we have no intentions, whatsoever, to bequeath to our children this state of affairs in Ndokwaland.”

Electoral Committee with Chief Nze Ananyi as Chairman; Christopher Uzoalu, Secretary; Dr. Ada Ugbomeh, Rear Admiral Dickson Olisemenogo (Rtd) and Mrs. Beatrice Otono as members, was set up to conduct an election for a new executive in January 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: