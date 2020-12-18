We will return OOUTH to its glorious days ― Coker

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Friday said it is working round the clock to return the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital ( OOUTH), Sagamu to its glorious era.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker made this known during the tour of OOUTH facilities in the company of the Chairman, Dr Adekunle Hassan and members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the foremost health institution in Sagamu.

She said that constitution of the council with seasoned and renowned medical practitioners will help drive efficiency and reposition the institution to an enviable status.

The Commissioner pointed out that the tour had afforded the 12-member Council the opportunity to identify key areas where development can quickly take place.

According to her, Ogun State is fortunate to have a Governing Council with a crop of people with diverse experience.

“We are confident that OOUTH would be returned to his glory days in a way that it would in no time become a model in Nigeria,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, OOUTH Governing Council, Dr Hassan, said the Council would come up with ways to resolve the challenges on the short, medium and long terms.

He said that the Council will work in line with the vision of the state government to ensure that qualitative healthcare service is achieved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

