We will force Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency ― Ekiti APC 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Paul Omotoso, has said the party members will force Governor Kayode Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency if he refuses to willingly join the race.

Omotoso spoke in Ayede Ekiti, Oye Local government on Saturday during a Christmas programme organised by a chieftain of the party, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu for 1,000 APC members in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Omotoso, represented by the APC Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Hon Ade Ajayi, said: “We can say boldly that APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done credibly well and we don’t want another reckless party that will destroy Ekiti again.

“On the 2023 presidency, the time has come for President to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support Governor Fayemi.

“Though, Governor Fayemi has never said he wanted to contest, but we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication and loyalty to APC”.

Omotoso added that the party hierarchies at the State, local government and ward levels will reward Osinkolu, who was the Chairman of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti in 2019 presidential poll, for his contributions and loyalty to APC despite all odds.

“We are going to support him for Senatorial race in 2023, because he has done well to boost the acceptability and popularity of our party in Ekiti despite that he was denied Senatorial ticket twice. He has remained loyal, contented and committed to APC.

Osinkolu, who applauded the giant strides being made by Governor Fayemi to expand the scope of development in Ekiti, appealed to party members to eschew acrimony and work for the progress of the state, by allowing internal cohesion in APC.

Osinkolu, represented by his Personal Assistant, Mr Ayodeji Olorunfemi, said: “I will continue to be loyal to this party and give my best to uplift APC because the party is a party of the people.

“But I beg the Caretaker committee to be fair to all members in the coming membership registration exercise. Nobody must be schemed out, it should be all-embracing and all-encompassing for the much-sought stability and peace to be achieved by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

“We must not be selfish in our bid to build a strong party. Those in privileged appointive and elective positions must help others. This is the best way we can maintain unity”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

