We need more women in politics – Tinu Philips, Founder, Ladies Breaking Boundaries

By Lamidi Bamidele

A women group, Ladies Breaking Boundaries LBB, has decried low level of participation of women in Nigeria politics saying this has denied them opportunities in taking vital decisions on leadership front.

Speaking during the 2020 Business Award and Recognition Dinner of the group with theme ‘ Success on Heels’ held in Lagos over the weekend, the Founder, Tinu Philips, said the group is a platform that connects women from different walks of life and pushes them to be the best they can be.

She reiterated the need for women not only to focus on their careers, but delve into politics so as to be able to make vital decisions in leadership front. She said, “if you look at the statistics, the number of women in politics is pretty low. In a nut shell, there is need for us to be well represented at that particular leadership front and now the dynamics have changed. Women are currently being sensitized that it is very important that they participate whether by voting or taking a notch higher by campaigning and becoming one of the elected officers. We have some female aspirants in LBB towards the 2023 elections,” she said.

She further reiterated the need for women to focus on empowering and inspiring other women to continue to be major contributors to the economic growth of the nation saying, “The LBB 2020 is a huge success in the sense that we’re able to celebrate, and recognize those women in business, pushing themselves so hard to break the glass ceiling and they were also encouraged. They do not see it as a recognition to rest on their oars, but for them to do more.’

Also contributing, LLB President, Lara Amubieya, encouraged members to build more businesses.

She said ‘ We thank God that we were able to celebrate our ladies who have done exceptionally well in 2020. We expect to build more businesses and to grow the ones that have been built this year exponentially”

Some Seasoned and successful career women engaged members, sharing experiences and encouraging them.

Binta Max-Gbinije, an experienced financial services executive was on Skype from Abuja; Funke Isichei, a banker of high repute and Yemisi Peters, CEO, Sparkling World Business and Events among others gave series of advice and motivates them to work more harder.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to some members for distinguishing themselves in various areas of their endeavours. The categories are Social Innovator of The Year, Program of the Year, Author of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Most Improved Business of the Year and Most Inspiring Careerists of the Year.

