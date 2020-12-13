We have since moved on, do same ― Peter Okoye blasts P-Square fans

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group – P-Square, has addressed concerning fans asking that he and his twin brother, Paul reunites.

The 39-year-old in a lengthy Instagram post said that it is not about what the fans want but what he and his brothers want.

According to him, change is constant and people should embrace change, with regards to his relationship with his brother and their music group, as they have moved on.

He wrote, “It’s just 24hrs before my long awaiting single Follow My Lead drops! Let me get this off my chest before some people start their usual preaching. Listen, nothing lasts forever and change is constant. Every day they continue barking!

Please let me ask, have you ever felt liberation when you do what you’re passionate about, follow your dreams, follow your heart? Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! and do what exactly? after saying I don’t know how to sing?

And again! Going back is it not for me to make more money. Since you know better. So, why is that your problem? I thought I wrote an official resignation letter 4 years ago that I was no longer part of the group. Na by force?

For those barking “I only know P-Square, I don’t know Mr P. Go to P-Square page and do the barking. I am no longer part of the group!

Please this page is for me and my dear fans, Team P. Please let’s enjoy our new coming single “Follow My Lead” in peace!

We are not the first group to split or make such decisions! Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies. So. enough of the time-wasting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

