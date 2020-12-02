Warri is safe, open for business, says Bashorun Askia Ogieh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh have said that Warri, the commercial nerve centre of Delta State is safe and open for businesses contrary to the notion held by uninformed individuals.

The DESOPADEC helmsman stated this when a delegation of the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) song of the year committee led by its chairman, Mrs Oborerhiri Isonguyo paid a thank you visit to the commission in Warri.

According to Bashorun Ogieh, “We want to tell the world that Warri is safe and good for business through the successful hosting of the song of the year show which was held in the city recently.

“Through these kinds of programmes, we can encourage the Warri economy to blossom again as we tell the true story of Warri to promote what we really stood for.”

Bashorun Ogieh who congratulated Ese Amadasun for winning the maiden edition of the talent hunt show which was sponsored by DESOPADEC said he is interested in programmes aimed at developing talents discovered in the show.

“A post-event programmes that would market winners of the show will be welcomed. If the event ends here it is not good enough. Winners should be able to make a positive impact on society in becoming big stars in the future,” Bashorun Ogieh stated.

He promised to partner with DBS in the future but noted that the recession occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic should be short-lived so that the commission will be able to meet up with their request for further assistance.

The head of the delegation and Chairman of the DBS Song of Year Committee, Mrs Isonguyo lauded the support of DESOPADEC for the maiden edition and sought for further assistance in the upcoming second edition next year.

