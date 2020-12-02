Warri Engineers fete Fellows Dec 5

Kindly Share This Story:

*Induct new members & Leadership

By Etop Ekanem

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Warri branch will on Saturday, December 5, 2020, fete Fellows of the professional body while inducting new members at the Petroleum Training Institute, Conference Centre, Effurun-Warri.

In a statement by Mr Benjamin Ozobeme, Chairman of NSE, Warri branch, “other activities lined up for the day include public lecture, annual dinner, NSE secretariat fundraising even as a new branch Chairman and Executive Council is expected to take over affairs of the body.”

Babagana Mohammed will chair the event with the theme “Local Content, The Pathway to Effective Industrialisation,” with Dr. Louis Brown Ogbeifun, past president of PENGASSAN, an oil workers body, scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Sonny Ali will feature as guest speaker on the topic “Local Content, Technical and Vocational Education/Training–A Panacea for Industrialisation, Wealth and Job Creation.”

Kindly Share This Story: