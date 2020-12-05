Voter apathy characterises Lagos East Senatorial by-election

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, on Saturday appealed to voters in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election to come out and vote wisely.

Hamzat gave the advice while addressing journalists at his Polling Unit 002 at Ward A4 in Oke-Balogun, Epe.

He said: “As you can see, I have exercised my franchise by voting. I implore other registered voters to do same.

“Voting has commenced, others should come out to vote.

I am sure more people will still come out to vote, ” he said.

Hamzat made the appeal as voter apathy characterised the by-election in some areas including, Epe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

Many voters showed no interest in the election as they went about their businesses in spite of movement restriction.

A commercial motorcyclists, Mr Shehu Abdullahi, told NAN in Shomolu that he needed to earn his daily bread.

He said that the election was not his priority.

Abdullahi called on elected leaders to fulfill their election campaigns and be more responsive to the plights of citizens.

Mr Christopher Nweke, a PDP agent at Polling Unit 028, Somolu/Apata said that he and some others had to go to houses, appealing to voters to come and vote.

“It is peaceful but the turnout is very poor. We have not seen much people here, we even went to their houses to call them, to beg them,” he said.

Alhaji Fatai Bakare, an election observer at Onipanu Polling Unit 001, also said that many voters failed to turn out.

Bakare, however, said that the election had been peaceful.

He called on members of the electorate to continue to be law-abiding.

“They said there would be no movement but movement is going on now; nobody cares, everybody goes where he sells or buys.

“I wish every candidateg goodluck.

“If two people compete for something, one has to be the winner.

“We will jubilate with the winner, the loser should take heart,´´ he said.

At Shomolu Local Government Area, INEC officials arrived with election materials as at 8:30a.m., while security agents were seen at all the polling units visited by NAN correspondents.

Motorists and motorcycle operators were seen on the Apata Road, Palmgroove, Ijeshatedo, Ijebutedo, Onipanu, Alade Street and Fadipe Street, carrying passengers to different destinations.

Few filling stations were selling fuel to motorists and others while some traders were selling their goods during election hours.

Our correspondents visited Apata PU003 and 004, Onipanu PU001, Durojaiye PU 008, Palmgroove/Ijebutedo PU002, PU007 and PU008.

The others polling units include Apata/Fadipe PU028, PU029 and 034 and Alade PU003.

