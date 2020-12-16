Vitafoam’s subsidiary set to boost revenue with new product

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Hope rises for shareholders of Vitavisco Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria plc as the company is set to introduce a unique product to expand its product offering and boost its income stream.

Vitavisco is at the advanced stage of adding polypropylene foam, a durable, lightweight, resilient, and closed-cell material, used for the protective packaging of goods to its product offerings in a due course.

Analysts have hailed the move to introduce the new product, describing it as a strategic move to expand the company’s product offerings, increase sales, and boost its revenue.

The company’s General Manager, Mr. Joseph Musa who explained that polyethylene foam had multipurpose use, including industrial customers stated that the company would continue to comply with international standards in its product offerings.

“Vitavisco is a pioneer in all the products and solutions currently in the Nigerian market. We recognize that we are in competition with imported brands. We promise our existing and potential customers that as a local company with global ambitions, we shall deploy at all times appropriate technology to offer products that meet international quality and safety standards at the right price.

“ Polyethylene foam is used by makers of school bags, travel bags, and Insulation products for air conditioner drain pipes. It is ideal for use as an expansion, contraction, and isolation joint in swimming pool decks, gutter work, floor slabs, pavement patch repair, sidewalks, driveways, plazas, parking decks, highways, and airports. The product enhances the cooling of roofs. It is useful in comfort homes and shopping malls.

“Similar products by the company are targeted at the industrial customers are moulded high resilience foams used for automotive seating such as in motorcycles, tricycles, and passenger buses. Others also include moulded high resilience foams for a seat, back and head supports used in office chairs and other upholstered furniture applications. “, said Musa.

The new Polythene foam is designed to meet a variety of needs, especially for companies with high-impact machines, vibration damping, and machine soundproofing. The product provides covers for agricultural produce while offering different packaging services for medical, automobile, and transport services.

The foam’s materials have superb strength with resistance, flexible and excellent shock absorber, and vibration dampening properties. It is non-dusting, resistant to water, chemicals, solvents, and cost-effective with the best thermal insulation properties

The product is expected to mitigate the risks associated with the maintenance of fragile electronic items and other goods in Nigeria. Polyethylene foam is a durable, lightweight, resilient, and closed-cell material. It is often used for protective packaging of goods due to its excellent vibration.

