Vincent seeks N1.5m to undergo sex organ surgery

By Gabriel Olawale

Vincent Agboile Ebhomene, is currently suffering from a medical condition known as segment urethral stricture that has denied him the opportunity to urinate freely and caused erectile dysfunction.

A medical report issued my Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos, said Vincent, first presented in 2013 with urinary retention and other complications.

The report signed by Dr Ifu R.A on behalf of the HOD Urology Unit of the hospital disclosed that further examination and investigations showed that the patient had a long segment urethral stricture and was booked for surgery (substitution urethroplasty). But due to financial constraints, he is unable to undergo the procedure. “It all started in 2013 when I was a casual worker with NigerDock. I went to our clinic back then and was referred me to the Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta for more examinations. For about a year, they gave me drugs and I was okay and began to urinate normally.

“After about a year and four months, the problem recurred and I went back to the hospital to complain but I was unable to afford the bill for the surgery that would prevent it from recurring again.

According to Ebhomene who lost his source of livelihood about six years ago, a nearby private hospital at Ajegunle, Apapa area of Lagos requested a lesser amount for the surgery, but afterward, the situation remained the same.

Ebhomene told Good Health Weekly that he went back to FMC Ebute Metta, where he was earlier referred assessed and told he requires about N1.5 million to undergo the surgery.

“I have been abandoned by my wife due to my predicament. She left with my children. The whole money I raised, I gave to the hospital where the surgery was unsuccessful and nothing was refunded to me.

If you are touched by Vincent’s predicament and wish to offer assistance, kindly send your donation to his Union Bank Account, Vincent Agboile Ebhomene 0000157574 or contact him on 0803526 6572 for further details.

Vanguard News Nigeria

