VIDEO: All fees charged for NIMC services paid directly to FG’s accounts — Kayode Adegoke

by Abayomi Adeshida
All of the fees charged for some NIMC services are paid directly to the Federal Government accounts, says Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission.
