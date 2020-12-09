Use gas flared in your premises to give us constant electricity, Rivers varsity begs Agip

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State University, RSU, has urged the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to use the gas flared within their premises to give constant and efficient electricity to the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of RSU, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, and the Dean, Faculty of Engineering of the university, Prof. Chris Ahiakwo, made the call yesterday in their separate speeches at the 2020 edition of the Faculty of Engineering Award ceremony, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking, Ahiakwo, who commended NAOC, and Shell Petroleum Development Company, especially, one of the awardees, Mr. Igo Weli, the General Manager, External Relations, SPDC, on their developmental strides in the university, added that the gas flared could be converted into electricity.

He pleaded with NAOC to allow the university to be connected to their company’s gas turbine, adding that the gas flared within the firm’s premises could be converted into electricity to serve the purpose.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor, RSU, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, who added his voice of the plea said: “As our good neighbours and developer of manpower. We request that our university be connected to your gas turbine for effective and efficient supply.

“It is good to have this partnership between the academic and corporate bodies. This is what we need to strengthen development.

“As good neighbours and based on the principle of good neighbourhood, we expect that Agip will extend the good hand of fellowship and grant this request.

“Instead of those gas waisting in your premises, please, they should use it to give us light. If we have 24 hours light we are sure that security, and teaching and learning will improve.”

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the awardees, the General Manager, External Relations, SPDC, Weli, stated that the nation had the manpower capacity to drive technology and development, noting that what was lacking at the moment was the atmosphere.

Weli, who commended the university for recognising the input of corporate bodies in the academics, urged the university to continually strive for excellence.

Weli said: “I am impressed listening to the citations here. It is quite impressive. It is fun. I think our problem is not human capacity. We have it. All we need is enabling environment to thrive.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

