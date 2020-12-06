US lifts reciprocity visa fees on Nigeria applicants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Anyagafu with agency report

The US government has removed the reciprocity visa fees for Nigerian nationals applying for US visas. This is to match the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas.

In line with this, all non-immigrant visa applicants are required to pay the initial $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application.

Details of the change which took effect December 2, 2020, can be found on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website:

Also, there are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals and reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

