US imposes sanctions on Turkey over purchase of Russian missiles

The United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system, the State Department announced on Monday.

Ankara took possession of the weapons last year, amid repeated warnings from the US that it would lead to sanctions. Washington has argued that by making the deal with Russia for the S-400, Turkey was endangering the security of US military technology and providing funds to the Russian defence sector.

Turkey, a NATO member, was suspended from the F-35 fighter jet programme and has been unable to buy the advanced jets from the US.

The sanctions include a ban on all US export licenses to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish agency, according to the State Department.

