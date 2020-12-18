Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

US condemns kidnapping of over 300 students in Kankara

On 4:54 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kankara abduction: Northern Coalition moves to KatsinaBY Victoria Ojeme

The United States of America has condemned the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday said, US said, “We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

According to the statement, “School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.

READ ALSO: Abducted Kankara students are in Zamfara, Masari tells BBC, CNN

The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!