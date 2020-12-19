US-based Nigerian singer, NotFemii drops EP ‘Nothing But Love’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding US-based Nigerian singer, Olusegun Femi Adeyemo, better known by his stage name, NotFemii, has dropped his first body of work, an EP titled “Nothing But Love” which dropped on Friday December 18, 2020.

NotFemii gave us a taste of the EP last Friday December 11, 2020 when he served a single “Nobody” off the EP. It was a delicious meal of a single wrapped in “Nothing But Love”.

The EP is a five-track body of work masterfully mixed and mastered competent hands. The first track off the EP is “Wanting More” mixed and mastered by Reverb and produced by Ransomebeatz. The second track is “Nobody” mixed and mastered also by Reverb but produced by Auxxi. The third and fourth tracks titled ‘Online” and “Angie” featured The4th and Dremo respectively. Ramsomebeatz produced the two singles while “Online” was mixed by The4th and mastered by NotFemii. The final single and fifth track “No One” was mixed and mastered by K-Slick with NotFemii and Auxxi taking charge of the production.

The single “Nobody” was produced by Auxxi and mixed and mastered by Reverb. It is one of the songs that made up the five-track EP dropping next Friday. With “Nothing” NotFemii tested the waters and it appears it is only warmth and positive reviews that await him.

According to NotFemii, he is serving love at the moment when love seems to be in a short supply given the pain and anguish occasioned by the Coronavirus scourge all over the world. “Nothing But Love” the EP is NotFemii’s idea of a vaccine to heal the world by preaching love.

“This EP is basically reflecting my years and my past experiences with women and how I was feeling at that time. The title “Nothing But Love” is coined out of my stage name “NotFemii”. “Not” in my name means “Nothing” and “Femi” means love, so the full meaning of “NotFemii” is “Nothing But Love”. All the songs on the Project are love songs so it only made more sense to give it that name,” says the singer

NotFemii, has been largely described as the genuine article, a new talent that is sure to set a trajectory of new discovery in the music space, not only in Nigeria but on a global scale. He is an Afrobeat and Contemporary R&B singer cut in the mould of Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Adekunle Gold, all in one blend of artistic masterpieces.

NotFemii is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA. He is uncannily blessed with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments as long as he hears it.

According to him, he started music when he was just 8 in primary school. Even at that time he could play various musical instruments. But professionally, music started for him in 2017. His first single titled “Uncomfortable” was produced by him. The beat for the song, as he said, was produced in his room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.

The first single was originally released in 2018 but refixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019. He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” on December 25, 2019 and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: