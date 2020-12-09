Uroye’s bill seeking to change Schl of Health Tech law scales first reading at Delta Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

A bill for a law to repeal the State School of Health Technology Law, titled the State College of Health Technology Bill 2020, has passed first reading at the Delta State House of Assembly.

The bill is being sponsored by the member representing Warri South One Constituency, Honourable Austin Uroye, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Health.

The motion for the first reading was seconded by Honourable Emomotimi Guwor, representing the Warri south west constituency in the House.

The second reading of the bill has been slated for Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Meantime, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has nominated Mr. Bright Abeke for appointment as a member of the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

The Governor in a letter to the State House, read at Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, said Mr. Abeke’s nomination followed the demise of Honourable Joyce Overah, which had made it imperative to fill the existing vacancy.

The Governor in the letter said the nomination was in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 7 subsection 1(a) of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission Law 2019, as amended.

The nominee is to appear before the House on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 for screening.

Kindly Share This Story: