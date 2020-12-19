Urhobo ex-militants sue for peace among Oviri Olomu leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tunde Oso

Concerned sons and daughters of Oviri Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, on the platform of Abraham Ekokotu-led Coalition of Urhobo Ex-Agitators, CUE, have called on the elders and leaders of the agrarian community to maintain peace in their bid to usher in a new dispensation of leadership in Oviri Olomu federated community.

Oviri Olomu community has been embroiled lately in crisis as a result of the transition from one President to the other, as the tenure of the current President-General of the Urhobo-speaking community winds down to pave the way for electoral contest.

Speaking at a peace solidarity march organised by CUE over the weekend in the oil-rich community, the Coordinator, Ekokotu, sued for peace among the would-be contestants to the presidency of the community.

The former militant leader, who is the defacto Chief Security Officer, CSO of Olomu Kingdom, noted that a President-General can lead only a peaceful people, stressing the need for the people to allow peaceful transition.

He added that the Oil Mining Lease, OML65 hosting community needs accelerated development like other host communities in Urhoboland, which he noted is possible in an environment of peace.

A conflict communications expert, the prominent former warlord called on all and sundry to do all within their reach to ensure peace reigns in the area, while he called on them to avoid spreading what he described as fake and damaging rumours against the gladiators in the race for the position of a new President-General.

He said: “Everyone involved in the race is our son and they all are eminently qualified to become the President-General in our community.

“But naturally, a winner will emerge in the end and we all owe the new leaders our duty of support, Ekokotu told the mammoth crowd that greeted the event, noting that no amount of money from oil companies should be enough to cause fight among compatriots.

Ekokotu told the leaders to obey the existing court order and lawfully abide by the rules and eschew conducts capable of breaching the peace.

He added that the Coalition is following developments in the community closely to forestall crisis as he warned that whoever chooses the ignoble way of lawlessness, the community will not hesitate to handover such troublemaker to the law enforcement agencies.

“We are all bonafide indigenes of Oviri Olomu, and that is our nest, that is our home and we have no other place to call our home.

“Therefore, there is the need to build peace and ensure that as a people under God we do not allow struggle for positions tear us apart,” he added.

