Unveiling Herriky store’s CEO, Arinola Otukoya, skincare specialist

Kindly Share This Story:

Arinola Mabel Otukoya has over the years entrenched herself as a serious contender in the beauty and skincare business in Nigeria.

Using herself as a sort of a muse she has been able to build a clientele that is big enough to launch her into the big league, becoming a bride to so many in the upper crust of the society.

Reminiscing on how it all began for her, the Chief Executive Officer of Herrriky Store and More revealed how she became the driving force behind her own business and how the whole inspiration to go into skincare came alive.

“I started my business in February 2014 after working for a firm. I woke up one morning and told my late mum I was going to look for a shop in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos. I was lucky to get one that same day, when I got back home I told my mum to follow me the next day for payment and the rest is history. It started so well because my complexion was a divine attraction to potential clients on my social media platforms. Honestly, I have a lot of clients. I have sold to respectable people from all walks of life,” she said.

Recalling where she drew the inspiration from she added, “Beauty was a struggle for me and I knew I had to fix it especially when I was in secondary school I had horrible acne and spots which weren’t appealing to the eyes. My primary assignment was how to tackle my acne and posts and it became a personal battle. From my personal battles and triumphs with my skin it became a calling. From a calling it became a passion. The business you see today is as a result of passion.”

Arinola Mabel Otukoya could be said to have had a privileged head start in the world of business as she had her tutelage and apprenticeship under her mother who was a jeweler.

“Whenever my mum embarked on business trips out of the country I managed her business for her. She knew I had marketing skills just like her, with the way her customers always wanted me to attend to them rather than her.

READ ALSO:

“I also did thrift from my daily income to enable me to gather money so I could send my mum to buy English gold for me from her overseas trips which I sold to my classmates. After secondary education I decided to have work experience and later resigned and started a project (empowering youths in my area Ibafo, Ogun State called Ariike Youth Empowering Foundation) to enable youth and idle housewives in that community learn some trades. I was seriously disturbed at the rate girls at tender age got pregnant with no one to cater for either them or their babies .

“I made my intentions known to most of my childhood friends in the area to contribute and buy into the vision, We were able to get them trained in the art of catering, beads making, makeup , baking and many more. My facilitators made it easy for me honestly and I still have those who benefited and still grateful to me till date. Thanks to Tabitha Primary School for giving my vision a purpose. After that program I knew I wouldn’t be able to reach a lot of youth like I want , without funds , so I decided to start my skincare business officially in 2014 for the love of beauty,” she narrated.

Arinola Mabel Otukoya hails from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: