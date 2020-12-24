Union Bank’s CEO, Emuwa retires as Okonkwo takes over

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, has communicated his decision to retire from the Bank on March 31, 2021.

To this effect, the Board has also announced Emeka Okonkwo as his successor.

Emuwa joined Union Bank in November 2012, following a $500 million investment by Union Global Partners; with a mandate to transform restore one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions back to its rightful position as a respected provider of financial services.

According to a statement from the bank, “With his imminent departure, the Board has appointed Emeka Okonkwo, an Executive Director currently leading the Bank‘s Corporate Banking business, to succeed him. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Commenting on his retirement, Emuwa said: “I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading Union Bank over the last eight years. I am extremely proud of the management team and what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO.

“Today, we have a strong bank that is well positioned to compete and deliver on its vision to be ‘Nigeria’s most trusted and reliable partner.’ With a clear strategic direction, a growing and loyal customer base and a strong brand, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take Union Bank forward and deliver further value.

“In over three decades of banking, my time at Union Bank has been one of the richest experiences in a long and fulfilling career with a treasure of work and life lessons to carry into the future. Together as a team, we scaled many hurdles and accomplished significant feats and I would like to thank my Executive team, senior management and every one of our employees for their integrity, support and hard work that have brought Union Bank to where it is today. I would also like to thank the Board for the opportunity to lead this storied institution that has impacted generations of Nigerians for over a century and for supporting our efforts and vision during my tenure.”

Kindly Share This Story: