UniAbuja VC, Abumet, Azaiki, others bag Nation Builders’ award

Kindly Share This Story:

Fifteen distinguished Nigerians and corporate organisations, including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor N’Allah Rasheed, Abumet Limited and Honourable Steve Azaiki, were, conferred with the Nation Builders’ Achievers Award, NBAA.

In a statement in Abuja, organisers of the Award, said the awardees were very delighted to have been selected to be awarded as Nation Builders, adding that it was an opportunity for the awardees to do much more towards the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa in general.

READ ALSO:

The Nation Builders Achievers Award, NBAA, the organisers said, recognises exceptional individuals and organizations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa had distinguished them as Nation Builders.

They added that the award aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make sustainable positive impact in the society towards the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Other awardees, they noted, included Food Scheme, Didi Nwala, Dr. Timothy Adeolu Bolofinde, Charcoal Grills, David Nzekwu and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: