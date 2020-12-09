UNHCR donates seven operation vehicles to FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Nigeria, UNHCR, has donated seven operation vehicles to the federal government.

The vehicles were two Prado Jeeps donated to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and five others to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI.

A statement, Wednesday, in Abuja, by Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, Deputy Director of Information in the ministry, quoted the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq commending the international body for the gestures.

The handing over of the vehicles, according to the statement, was carried out by the Country Representative of the UNHCR in Nigeria, Mme Chansa Kapaya.

“Faruoq appreciated the support by the UNCHR on behalf of the Federal government “We appreciate the collaboration with UNHCR, one of our primary partners in this country. We have had a very good working relationship over the years. They have supported us in many ways in addressing issues of Persons with Concern, “she said.

It added that: “She said the vehicles will be used judiciously by the Ministry in carrying out its activities in the field to support Persons of Concern.”

“Earlier, the Country Representative of the UNCHR, Mme Chansa Kapaya, said the donation of the vehicle is a token of appreciation for the working relationship between the Ministry and UNCHR.

“It is a sign of partnership and also an effort to contribute to the enormous work you are doing on behalf of Persons of Concern which include the IDPs, Refugees and Asylum seekers.

“We hope that in the coming year, we will continue to strengthen our partnership and working relationship” Kapaya stated.

The Representative of the Federal High Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Bashir Garba Mohammed, the Director Refugee and Migration, Ejibunu Tia Hassan, thanked the UNHCR for the wonderful support received from the UNHCR.

He said the UNHCR has been supporting the activities of the Commission and the donation of the vehicles is another giant stride that will help the Commission to perform its mandate especially with the creation of new offices by the Commission in the States. He said the vehicle will be put into good use.

Vanguard News Nigeria

